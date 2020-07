Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

AUGUST BONUS!!! 50% OFF AUGUST RENT!!! Complete Renovation! New High Efficiency HVAC central heat and AC system. New Flooring in kitchen, Brand New modern-styled kitchen cabinets and renovated bathrooms. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout home. New interior and exterior paint throughout house with updated light fixtures. Stainless steel appliances, and 2 living areas. Fenced in yard, covered patio in front and back, close to TWU and UNT.