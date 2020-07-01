Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
917 Wood
917 Wood
917 N Wood St
·
No Longer Available
Location
917 N Wood St, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$995 Two bedroom 1 bath house. - New paint. Nice yard.
(RLNE2595212)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 Wood have any available units?
917 Wood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 917 Wood currently offering any rent specials?
917 Wood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Wood pet-friendly?
No, 917 Wood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 917 Wood offer parking?
No, 917 Wood does not offer parking.
Does 917 Wood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Wood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Wood have a pool?
No, 917 Wood does not have a pool.
Does 917 Wood have accessible units?
No, 917 Wood does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Wood have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Wood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Wood have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Wood does not have units with air conditioning.
