Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:49 AM
917 Bayfield Drive
917 Bayfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
917 Bayfield Drive, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
charming 3 bed 2 bath.. easy application... open concept... big back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 Bayfield Drive have any available units?
917 Bayfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 917 Bayfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
917 Bayfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Bayfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 917 Bayfield Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 917 Bayfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 917 Bayfield Drive offers parking.
Does 917 Bayfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Bayfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Bayfield Drive have a pool?
No, 917 Bayfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 917 Bayfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 917 Bayfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Bayfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Bayfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Bayfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Bayfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
