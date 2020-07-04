Rent Calculator
916 Savage Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:40 AM
916 Savage Drive
916 Savage Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
916 Savage Drive, Denton, TX 76207
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom home plus a study or 2nd living area! Recent updates! Home in great condition! Tenants moving out first part of May so quick move in if needed. 2 car garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 916 Savage Drive have any available units?
916 Savage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 916 Savage Drive have?
Some of 916 Savage Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 916 Savage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
916 Savage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Savage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 916 Savage Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 916 Savage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 916 Savage Drive offers parking.
Does 916 Savage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Savage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Savage Drive have a pool?
No, 916 Savage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 916 Savage Drive have accessible units?
No, 916 Savage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Savage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Savage Drive has units with dishwashers.
