Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Close to TWU, Quakertown Park and the Downtown Square! 3 bedroom, 1 bath (or 2 bed and an office/study) with fenced back yard and private off street parking. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, new wood look flooring in bedrooms and kitchen- new pictures coming. Utility room with washer/dryer connections and access to the back yard. Recently updated exterior with vinyl windows & exterior siding, and new central heat/air.