Home
/
Denton, TX
/
915 S Welch St
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:57 AM
1 of 1
915 S Welch St
915 South Welch Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
915 South Welch Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This home includes convenient amenities like a carport, washer/dryer connections. The home is also walking distance to UNT's campus.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 915 S Welch St have any available units?
915 S Welch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 915 S Welch St have?
Some of 915 S Welch St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 915 S Welch St currently offering any rent specials?
915 S Welch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 S Welch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 S Welch St is pet friendly.
Does 915 S Welch St offer parking?
Yes, 915 S Welch St offers parking.
Does 915 S Welch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 S Welch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 S Welch St have a pool?
No, 915 S Welch St does not have a pool.
Does 915 S Welch St have accessible units?
No, 915 S Welch St does not have accessible units.
Does 915 S Welch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 S Welch St does not have units with dishwashers.
