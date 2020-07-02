Rent Calculator
914 Lindsey St.
914 Lindsey St.
914 Lindsey St
·
No Longer Available
Location
914 Lindsey St, Denton, TX 76201
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 914 Lindsey St. have any available units?
914 Lindsey St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 914 Lindsey St. currently offering any rent specials?
914 Lindsey St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Lindsey St. pet-friendly?
No, 914 Lindsey St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 914 Lindsey St. offer parking?
No, 914 Lindsey St. does not offer parking.
Does 914 Lindsey St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Lindsey St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Lindsey St. have a pool?
No, 914 Lindsey St. does not have a pool.
Does 914 Lindsey St. have accessible units?
No, 914 Lindsey St. does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Lindsey St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Lindsey St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Lindsey St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Lindsey St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
