All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 914 Lindsey St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
914 Lindsey St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

914 Lindsey St.

914 Lindsey St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

914 Lindsey St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4563330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Lindsey St. have any available units?
914 Lindsey St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 914 Lindsey St. currently offering any rent specials?
914 Lindsey St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Lindsey St. pet-friendly?
No, 914 Lindsey St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 914 Lindsey St. offer parking?
No, 914 Lindsey St. does not offer parking.
Does 914 Lindsey St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Lindsey St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Lindsey St. have a pool?
No, 914 Lindsey St. does not have a pool.
Does 914 Lindsey St. have accessible units?
No, 914 Lindsey St. does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Lindsey St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Lindsey St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Lindsey St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Lindsey St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas