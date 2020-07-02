Rent Calculator
914 Haynes Street
Last updated August 18 2019 at 10:32 PM
914 Haynes Street
914 Haynes Street
No Longer Available
Location
914 Haynes Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CUTE 2 BED1BATH WITH SOME RECENT UPDATES. CLOSE TO THE SQUARE, UNT AND VILLAGE CHURCH
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 914 Haynes Street have any available units?
914 Haynes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 914 Haynes Street currently offering any rent specials?
914 Haynes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Haynes Street pet-friendly?
No, 914 Haynes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 914 Haynes Street offer parking?
No, 914 Haynes Street does not offer parking.
Does 914 Haynes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Haynes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Haynes Street have a pool?
No, 914 Haynes Street does not have a pool.
Does 914 Haynes Street have accessible units?
No, 914 Haynes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Haynes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Haynes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Haynes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Haynes Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
