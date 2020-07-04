Rent Calculator
912 Beechwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
912 Beechwood Drive
912 Beechwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
912 Beechwood Drive, Denton, TX 76210
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious House for Rent!!!!! Open Concept!!!!! Appliances included... 4 Bed 2.1 Bath!!!! Nice back Yard... Easy application!!! Be moved in before Christmas!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 912 Beechwood Drive have any available units?
912 Beechwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 912 Beechwood Drive have?
Some of 912 Beechwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 912 Beechwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
912 Beechwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Beechwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 912 Beechwood Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 912 Beechwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 912 Beechwood Drive offers parking.
Does 912 Beechwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Beechwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Beechwood Drive have a pool?
No, 912 Beechwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 912 Beechwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 912 Beechwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Beechwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Beechwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
