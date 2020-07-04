All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 912 Beechwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
912 Beechwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

912 Beechwood Drive

912 Beechwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

912 Beechwood Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious House for Rent!!!!! Open Concept!!!!! Appliances included... 4 Bed 2.1 Bath!!!! Nice back Yard... Easy application!!! Be moved in before Christmas!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Beechwood Drive have any available units?
912 Beechwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Beechwood Drive have?
Some of 912 Beechwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Beechwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
912 Beechwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Beechwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 912 Beechwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 912 Beechwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 912 Beechwood Drive offers parking.
Does 912 Beechwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Beechwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Beechwood Drive have a pool?
No, 912 Beechwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 912 Beechwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 912 Beechwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Beechwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Beechwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas