Last updated March 1 2020 at 2:18 PM

9100 Teasley Ln 46k

9100 Teasley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9100 Teasley Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Awesome rental in denton - Property Id: 195979

Rent to own this Beautiful Remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath, 1792 square foot manufactured home in the delightful Hickory Creek community located in Denton, TX. Come enjoy this beautiful community with mature trees to cool off under the hot Texas sun. For those residents with children, we are conveniently located next to Guyer High School with a bus pick-up and drop-off by the community office. Save time and energy with shopping centers and grocery stores just minutes away. Take a dip in our pool or rent out the clubhouse for your next family gathering. rent to own terms $10 k down, $1550 monthly payments... Easy application!!!!!
Below is a link to schedule An appointment to view any of my Rental homes. Please find the address and schedule.

https://foreverhometeam-HomeShowing.as.me/
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195979
Property Id 195979

(RLNE5573713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 Teasley Ln 46k have any available units?
9100 Teasley Ln 46k doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9100 Teasley Ln 46k have?
Some of 9100 Teasley Ln 46k's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 Teasley Ln 46k currently offering any rent specials?
9100 Teasley Ln 46k is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 Teasley Ln 46k pet-friendly?
Yes, 9100 Teasley Ln 46k is pet friendly.
Does 9100 Teasley Ln 46k offer parking?
No, 9100 Teasley Ln 46k does not offer parking.
Does 9100 Teasley Ln 46k have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9100 Teasley Ln 46k does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 Teasley Ln 46k have a pool?
Yes, 9100 Teasley Ln 46k has a pool.
Does 9100 Teasley Ln 46k have accessible units?
No, 9100 Teasley Ln 46k does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 Teasley Ln 46k have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9100 Teasley Ln 46k has units with dishwashers.

