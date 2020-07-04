Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

908 Kilkenny Court. Built in 2014. Kitchen, living, dining and half bath downstairs. Two bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. $1275 per month, $800 security deposit. Small dogs or cats only. Washer and dryer included. Tenant pays electric.