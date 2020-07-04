All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 908 Kilkenny.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
908 Kilkenny
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:11 PM

908 Kilkenny

908 Kilkenny Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

908 Kilkenny Ct, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
908 Kilkenny Court. Built in 2014. Kitchen, living, dining and half bath downstairs. Two bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. $1275 per month, $800 security deposit. Small dogs or cats only. Washer and dryer included. Tenant pays electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Kilkenny have any available units?
908 Kilkenny doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Kilkenny have?
Some of 908 Kilkenny's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Kilkenny currently offering any rent specials?
908 Kilkenny is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Kilkenny pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Kilkenny is pet friendly.
Does 908 Kilkenny offer parking?
No, 908 Kilkenny does not offer parking.
Does 908 Kilkenny have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 Kilkenny offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Kilkenny have a pool?
No, 908 Kilkenny does not have a pool.
Does 908 Kilkenny have accessible units?
No, 908 Kilkenny does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Kilkenny have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Kilkenny has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas