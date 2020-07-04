908 Kilkenny Court. Built in 2014. Kitchen, living, dining and half bath downstairs. Two bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. $1275 per month, $800 security deposit. Small dogs or cats only. Washer and dryer included. Tenant pays electric.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 Kilkenny have any available units?
908 Kilkenny doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Kilkenny have?
Some of 908 Kilkenny's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Kilkenny currently offering any rent specials?
908 Kilkenny is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Kilkenny pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Kilkenny is pet friendly.
Does 908 Kilkenny offer parking?
No, 908 Kilkenny does not offer parking.
Does 908 Kilkenny have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 Kilkenny offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Kilkenny have a pool?
No, 908 Kilkenny does not have a pool.
Does 908 Kilkenny have accessible units?
No, 908 Kilkenny does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Kilkenny have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Kilkenny has units with dishwashers.
