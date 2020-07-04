All apartments in Denton
908 Dixon Lane
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:17 AM

908 Dixon Lane

908 Dixon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

908 Dixon Lane, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3-2-2 one-story home in North Denton. This home features a bay window, wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and 2'' faux wood blinds. Nice-sized fenced back yard with no homes behind. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Dixon Lane have any available units?
908 Dixon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Dixon Lane have?
Some of 908 Dixon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Dixon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
908 Dixon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Dixon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 908 Dixon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 908 Dixon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 908 Dixon Lane offers parking.
Does 908 Dixon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Dixon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Dixon Lane have a pool?
No, 908 Dixon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 908 Dixon Lane have accessible units?
No, 908 Dixon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Dixon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Dixon Lane has units with dishwashers.

