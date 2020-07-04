Well maintained 3-2-2 one-story home in North Denton. This home features a bay window, wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and 2'' faux wood blinds. Nice-sized fenced back yard with no homes behind. Refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 Dixon Lane have any available units?
908 Dixon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
