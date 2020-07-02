Rent Calculator
906 N Bell Avenue
906 N Bell Avenue
906 North Bell Avenue
Location
906 North Bell Avenue, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A short walk to TWU and sits right down the road from the Denton Square.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 906 N Bell Avenue have any available units?
906 N Bell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 906 N Bell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
906 N Bell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 N Bell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 906 N Bell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 906 N Bell Avenue offer parking?
No, 906 N Bell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 906 N Bell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 N Bell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 N Bell Avenue have a pool?
No, 906 N Bell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 906 N Bell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 906 N Bell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 906 N Bell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 N Bell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 N Bell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 N Bell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
