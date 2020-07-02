This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex includes a large carport, kitchen appliances ( no dishwasher), and is pet-friendly. This duplex is also conveniently located right across the street from UNT, perfect for a student!
Leasing for Summer 2019!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 Welch St. have any available units?
905 Welch St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 905 Welch St. currently offering any rent specials?
905 Welch St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Welch St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Welch St. is pet friendly.
Does 905 Welch St. offer parking?
Yes, 905 Welch St. offers parking.
Does 905 Welch St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Welch St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Welch St. have a pool?
No, 905 Welch St. does not have a pool.
Does 905 Welch St. have accessible units?
No, 905 Welch St. does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Welch St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Welch St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Welch St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 Welch St. has units with air conditioning.
