904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A
Last updated June 1 2019 at 4:28 AM

904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A

904 Kilkenny Ct · No Longer Available
Location

904 Kilkenny Ct, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Available Now!
No Pets. No Smoking.

We pay Water. This is a two bedroom, two bath apartment. Two covered parking spots. Patio. Fireplace. Washer and Dryer connections.

N. Andrew Killian
Real Estate Broker
www.killianpropertymanagement.com
killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com
(940) 566 5717
Two Car carport and storage. Washer and dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A have any available units?
904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A have?
Some of 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A offers parking.
Does 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A have a pool?
No, 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A have accessible units?
No, 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A has units with dishwashers.

