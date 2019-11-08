Rent Calculator
904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A
Last updated June 1 2019 at 4:28 AM
904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A
904 Kilkenny Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
904 Kilkenny Ct, Denton, TX 76210
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Available Now!
No Pets. No Smoking.
We pay Water. This is a two bedroom, two bath apartment. Two covered parking spots. Patio. Fireplace. Washer and Dryer connections.
N. Andrew Killian
Real Estate Broker
www.killianpropertymanagement.com
killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com
(940) 566 5717
Two Car carport and storage. Washer and dryer hookups.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A have any available units?
904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A have?
Some of 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A offers parking.
Does 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A have a pool?
No, 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A have accessible units?
No, 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Kilkenny Ct, Apt A has units with dishwashers.
