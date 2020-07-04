All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 9020 Kingston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
9020 Kingston Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

9020 Kingston Drive

9020 Kingston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9020 Kingston Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 Kingston Drive have any available units?
9020 Kingston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9020 Kingston Drive have?
Some of 9020 Kingston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9020 Kingston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9020 Kingston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 Kingston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9020 Kingston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 9020 Kingston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9020 Kingston Drive offers parking.
Does 9020 Kingston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9020 Kingston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 Kingston Drive have a pool?
No, 9020 Kingston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9020 Kingston Drive have accessible units?
No, 9020 Kingston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 Kingston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9020 Kingston Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas