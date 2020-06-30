Rent Calculator
Last updated March 28 2020 at 11:11 PM
1 of 20
902 Hillcrest Street
Location
902 Hillcrest Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom, two bathroom, brick home on an over-sized lot .5 Acre lot. Open floor plan with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliance. Original Hardwood floors. Close to UNT and TWU
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 902 Hillcrest Street have any available units?
902 Hillcrest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 902 Hillcrest Street have?
Some of 902 Hillcrest Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 902 Hillcrest Street currently offering any rent specials?
902 Hillcrest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Hillcrest Street pet-friendly?
No, 902 Hillcrest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 902 Hillcrest Street offer parking?
Yes, 902 Hillcrest Street offers parking.
Does 902 Hillcrest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Hillcrest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Hillcrest Street have a pool?
No, 902 Hillcrest Street does not have a pool.
Does 902 Hillcrest Street have accessible units?
No, 902 Hillcrest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Hillcrest Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Hillcrest Street has units with dishwashers.
