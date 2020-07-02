All apartments in Denton
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:29 AM

854 W. Collins

854 West Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

854 West Collins Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5157512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 W. Collins have any available units?
854 W. Collins doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 854 W. Collins currently offering any rent specials?
854 W. Collins is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 W. Collins pet-friendly?
Yes, 854 W. Collins is pet friendly.
Does 854 W. Collins offer parking?
No, 854 W. Collins does not offer parking.
Does 854 W. Collins have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 W. Collins does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 W. Collins have a pool?
Yes, 854 W. Collins has a pool.
Does 854 W. Collins have accessible units?
No, 854 W. Collins does not have accessible units.
Does 854 W. Collins have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 W. Collins does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 854 W. Collins have units with air conditioning?
No, 854 W. Collins does not have units with air conditioning.

