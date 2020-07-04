All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:07 AM

8512 Serenity Way

8512 Serenity Way · No Longer Available
Location

8512 Serenity Way, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with Study in River Oaks. Split floor plan, laminate floors, tile. Large kitchen with granite countertops . Formal dining and living. Good size back yard with a cover patio. Study could be 4th Bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 Serenity Way have any available units?
8512 Serenity Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8512 Serenity Way have?
Some of 8512 Serenity Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 Serenity Way currently offering any rent specials?
8512 Serenity Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 Serenity Way pet-friendly?
No, 8512 Serenity Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 8512 Serenity Way offer parking?
Yes, 8512 Serenity Way offers parking.
Does 8512 Serenity Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8512 Serenity Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 Serenity Way have a pool?
No, 8512 Serenity Way does not have a pool.
Does 8512 Serenity Way have accessible units?
No, 8512 Serenity Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 Serenity Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8512 Serenity Way does not have units with dishwashers.

