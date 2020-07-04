Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with Study in River Oaks. Split floor plan, laminate floors, tile. Large kitchen with granite countertops . Formal dining and living. Good size back yard with a cover patio. Study could be 4th Bed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8512 Serenity Way have any available units?
8512 Serenity Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8512 Serenity Way have?
Some of 8512 Serenity Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 Serenity Way currently offering any rent specials?
8512 Serenity Way is not currently offering any rent specials.