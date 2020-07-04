All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8408 Seven Oaks Lane

8408 Seven Oaks Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8408 Seven Oaks Ln, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8408 Seven Oaks Lane have any available units?
8408 Seven Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8408 Seven Oaks Lane have?
Some of 8408 Seven Oaks Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8408 Seven Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8408 Seven Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 Seven Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8408 Seven Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 8408 Seven Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8408 Seven Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 8408 Seven Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8408 Seven Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 Seven Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 8408 Seven Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8408 Seven Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 8408 Seven Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 Seven Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8408 Seven Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.

