All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 8328 Montecito Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
8328 Montecito Dr
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:36 AM
1 of 2
8328 Montecito Dr
8328 Montecito Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Denton
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
8328 Montecito Drive, Denton, TX 76210
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call the office for a tour 940-566-0033
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8328 Montecito Dr have any available units?
8328 Montecito Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8328 Montecito Dr have?
Some of 8328 Montecito Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8328 Montecito Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8328 Montecito Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 Montecito Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8328 Montecito Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 8328 Montecito Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8328 Montecito Dr offers parking.
Does 8328 Montecito Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8328 Montecito Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 Montecito Dr have a pool?
No, 8328 Montecito Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8328 Montecito Dr have accessible units?
No, 8328 Montecito Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 Montecito Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8328 Montecito Dr has units with dishwashers.
