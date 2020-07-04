All apartments in Denton
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:36 AM

8328 Montecito Dr

8328 Montecito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8328 Montecito Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Call the office for a tour 940-566-0033

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8328 Montecito Dr have any available units?
8328 Montecito Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8328 Montecito Dr have?
Some of 8328 Montecito Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8328 Montecito Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8328 Montecito Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 Montecito Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8328 Montecito Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 8328 Montecito Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8328 Montecito Dr offers parking.
Does 8328 Montecito Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8328 Montecito Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 Montecito Dr have a pool?
No, 8328 Montecito Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8328 Montecito Dr have accessible units?
No, 8328 Montecito Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 Montecito Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8328 Montecito Dr has units with dishwashers.

