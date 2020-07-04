8312 Serenity Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 1-story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable River Oaks subdivision! Guyer High School district! This home has an eat-in kitchen that opens into the living room. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite. The back yard has a separate fenced in area -- perfect for gardening.