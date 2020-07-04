All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 8312 Serenity Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
8312 Serenity Way
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:35 PM

8312 Serenity Way

8312 Serenity Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8312 Serenity Way, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 1-story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable River Oaks subdivision! Guyer High School district! This home has an eat-in kitchen that opens into the living room. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite. The back yard has a separate fenced in area -- perfect for gardening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 Serenity Way have any available units?
8312 Serenity Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8312 Serenity Way have?
Some of 8312 Serenity Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8312 Serenity Way currently offering any rent specials?
8312 Serenity Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 Serenity Way pet-friendly?
No, 8312 Serenity Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 8312 Serenity Way offer parking?
Yes, 8312 Serenity Way offers parking.
Does 8312 Serenity Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8312 Serenity Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 Serenity Way have a pool?
No, 8312 Serenity Way does not have a pool.
Does 8312 Serenity Way have accessible units?
No, 8312 Serenity Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 Serenity Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8312 Serenity Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas