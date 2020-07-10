All apartments in Denton
820 Savage Dr.

820 Savage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

820 Savage Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
820 Savage Dr. Available 06/01/20 -

(RLNE2810927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Savage Dr. have any available units?
820 Savage Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 820 Savage Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
820 Savage Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Savage Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 820 Savage Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 820 Savage Dr. offer parking?
No, 820 Savage Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 820 Savage Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Savage Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Savage Dr. have a pool?
No, 820 Savage Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 820 Savage Dr. have accessible units?
No, 820 Savage Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Savage Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Savage Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Savage Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Savage Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

