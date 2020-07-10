Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 820 Savage Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
820 Savage Dr.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:47 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
820 Savage Dr.
820 Savage Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
820 Savage Drive, Denton, TX 76207
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
820 Savage Dr. Available 06/01/20 -
(RLNE2810927)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 820 Savage Dr. have any available units?
820 Savage Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 820 Savage Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
820 Savage Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Savage Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 820 Savage Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 820 Savage Dr. offer parking?
No, 820 Savage Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 820 Savage Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Savage Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Savage Dr. have a pool?
No, 820 Savage Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 820 Savage Dr. have accessible units?
No, 820 Savage Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Savage Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Savage Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Savage Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Savage Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Woodhill
1408 Teasley
Denton, TX 76205
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas