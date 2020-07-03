All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 819 Greenwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
819 Greenwood Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:11 AM

819 Greenwood Drive

819 Greenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

819 Greenwood Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom home in great neighborhood. Wood floors. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided. Large fenced backyard. Work room storage building in backyard. Tenant pays utilities. No Pets. Ready for move-in August 3rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Greenwood Drive have any available units?
819 Greenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Greenwood Drive have?
Some of 819 Greenwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Greenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
819 Greenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Greenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 819 Greenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 819 Greenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 819 Greenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 819 Greenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 Greenwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Greenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 819 Greenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 819 Greenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 819 Greenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Greenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 Greenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas