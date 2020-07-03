Updated 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom home in great neighborhood. Wood floors. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided. Large fenced backyard. Work room storage building in backyard. Tenant pays utilities. No Pets. Ready for move-in August 3rd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 819 Greenwood Drive have any available units?
819 Greenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Greenwood Drive have?
Some of 819 Greenwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Greenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
819 Greenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.