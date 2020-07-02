All apartments in Denton
815 N Carroll Boulevard
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:13 PM

815 N Carroll Boulevard

815 North Carroll Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

815 North Carroll Boulevard, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 3 bedrom 1 bath home brimming with quintessential charm. This home is located a stones throw from both UNT and TWU. It is close to The Square, Rayzor Ranch, and all that the city of Denton has to offer. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

