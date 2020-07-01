Gorgeous HOME ready for tenants. Kitchen Features Stainless Appliances. Granite counter tops, Ceramic Tile Floors! Split Master Includes a Double-wide Shower, 2 Sinks. Large Walk-in Closet! Fully Sodded and Fenced Yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 813 Summer Oaks Drive have any available units?
813 Summer Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Summer Oaks Drive have?
Some of 813 Summer Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Summer Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
813 Summer Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.