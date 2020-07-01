All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 813 Summer Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
813 Summer Oaks Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

813 Summer Oaks Drive

813 Summer Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

813 Summer Oaks Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous HOME ready for tenants. Kitchen Features Stainless Appliances. Granite counter tops, Ceramic Tile Floors! Split Master Includes a Double-wide Shower, 2 Sinks. Large Walk-in Closet! Fully Sodded and Fenced Yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Summer Oaks Drive have any available units?
813 Summer Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Summer Oaks Drive have?
Some of 813 Summer Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Summer Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
813 Summer Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Summer Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 813 Summer Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 813 Summer Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 813 Summer Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 813 Summer Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Summer Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Summer Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 813 Summer Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 813 Summer Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 813 Summer Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Summer Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Summer Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas