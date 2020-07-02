All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 813 Pace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
813 Pace Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:00 PM

813 Pace Drive

813 Pace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

813 Pace Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Pace Drive have any available units?
813 Pace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 813 Pace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
813 Pace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Pace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 813 Pace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 813 Pace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 813 Pace Drive offers parking.
Does 813 Pace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Pace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Pace Drive have a pool?
No, 813 Pace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 813 Pace Drive have accessible units?
No, 813 Pace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Pace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Pace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Pace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Pace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas