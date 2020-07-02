Rent Calculator
813 Pace Drive
813 Pace Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
813 Pace Drive, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 813 Pace Drive have any available units?
813 Pace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 813 Pace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
813 Pace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Pace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 813 Pace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 813 Pace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 813 Pace Drive offers parking.
Does 813 Pace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Pace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Pace Drive have a pool?
No, 813 Pace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 813 Pace Drive have accessible units?
No, 813 Pace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Pace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Pace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Pace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Pace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
