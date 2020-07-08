All apartments in Denton
813 Oak Valley
813 Oak Valley

813 Oak Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

813 Oak Valley Road, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
bbq/grill
microwave
Available Now! Gorgeous kitchen has granite counters, can lighting and includes the refrigerator. Huge master bath with walk-in closet. Large back porch for BBQ. Energy efficient. Owner is a licensed TREC agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Oak Valley have any available units?
813 Oak Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Oak Valley have?
Some of 813 Oak Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Oak Valley currently offering any rent specials?
813 Oak Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Oak Valley pet-friendly?
No, 813 Oak Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 813 Oak Valley offer parking?
No, 813 Oak Valley does not offer parking.
Does 813 Oak Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Oak Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Oak Valley have a pool?
No, 813 Oak Valley does not have a pool.
Does 813 Oak Valley have accessible units?
No, 813 Oak Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Oak Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Oak Valley has units with dishwashers.

