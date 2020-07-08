813 Oak Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Available Now! Gorgeous kitchen has granite counters, can lighting and includes the refrigerator. Huge master bath with walk-in closet. Large back porch for BBQ. Energy efficient. Owner is a licensed TREC agent.