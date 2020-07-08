Available Now! Gorgeous kitchen has granite counters, can lighting and includes the refrigerator. Huge master bath with walk-in closet. Large back porch for BBQ. Energy efficient. Owner is a licensed TREC agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 813 Oak Valley have any available units?
813 Oak Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Oak Valley have?
Some of 813 Oak Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Oak Valley currently offering any rent specials?
813 Oak Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.