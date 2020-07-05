Rent Calculator
Home
Denton, TX
809 Dixon Lane
809 Dixon Lane
809 Dixon Lane
Location
809 Dixon Lane, Denton, TX 76207
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 Dixon Lane have any available units?
809 Dixon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 809 Dixon Lane have?
Some of 809 Dixon Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 809 Dixon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
809 Dixon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Dixon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 809 Dixon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 809 Dixon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 809 Dixon Lane offers parking.
Does 809 Dixon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Dixon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Dixon Lane have a pool?
No, 809 Dixon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 809 Dixon Lane have accessible units?
No, 809 Dixon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Dixon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Dixon Lane has units with dishwashers.
