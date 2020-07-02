Great Location! This Condo is withing walking distance to the University of North Texas. North Texas bus stop is right next to property on Bernard street. This condo has updated stainless appliances, granite counter tops and new carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 808 W Collins Street have any available units?
808 W Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 W Collins Street have?
Some of 808 W Collins Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 W Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 W Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.