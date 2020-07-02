All apartments in Denton
808 W Collins Street

808 W Collins St · No Longer Available
Location

808 W Collins St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Location! This Condo is withing walking distance to the University of North Texas. North Texas bus stop is right next to property on Bernard street. This condo has updated stainless appliances, granite counter tops and new carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 W Collins Street have any available units?
808 W Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 W Collins Street have?
Some of 808 W Collins Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 W Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 W Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 W Collins Street pet-friendly?
No, 808 W Collins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 808 W Collins Street offer parking?
No, 808 W Collins Street does not offer parking.
Does 808 W Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 W Collins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 W Collins Street have a pool?
No, 808 W Collins Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 W Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 808 W Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 W Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 W Collins Street has units with dishwashers.

