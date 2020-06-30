805 Mulkey Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom property is located only 3 minutes away from the gorgeous Mack Park and only minutes from the best shopping and eats in Denton, Texas!



(RLNE2314079)