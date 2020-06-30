Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
805 Mulkey Ln
Last updated August 28 2019 at 12:16 PM
805 Mulkey Ln
805 Mulkey Lane
No Longer Available
Location
805 Mulkey Lane, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom property is located only 3 minutes away from the gorgeous Mack Park and only minutes from the best shopping and eats in Denton, Texas!
(RLNE2314079)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 Mulkey Ln have any available units?
805 Mulkey Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 805 Mulkey Ln have?
Some of 805 Mulkey Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 805 Mulkey Ln currently offering any rent specials?
805 Mulkey Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Mulkey Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Mulkey Ln is pet friendly.
Does 805 Mulkey Ln offer parking?
No, 805 Mulkey Ln does not offer parking.
Does 805 Mulkey Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Mulkey Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Mulkey Ln have a pool?
No, 805 Mulkey Ln does not have a pool.
Does 805 Mulkey Ln have accessible units?
No, 805 Mulkey Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Mulkey Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Mulkey Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
