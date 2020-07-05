All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 805 Lansman Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
805 Lansman Trail
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:01 AM

805 Lansman Trail

805 Lansman Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

805 Lansman Trl, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Lansman Trail have any available units?
805 Lansman Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Lansman Trail have?
Some of 805 Lansman Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Lansman Trail currently offering any rent specials?
805 Lansman Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Lansman Trail pet-friendly?
No, 805 Lansman Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 805 Lansman Trail offer parking?
Yes, 805 Lansman Trail offers parking.
Does 805 Lansman Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Lansman Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Lansman Trail have a pool?
No, 805 Lansman Trail does not have a pool.
Does 805 Lansman Trail have accessible units?
No, 805 Lansman Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Lansman Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Lansman Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas