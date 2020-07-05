Rent Calculator
805 Lansman Trail
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:01 AM
805 Lansman Trail
805 Lansman Trl
·
No Longer Available
Location
805 Lansman Trl, Denton, TX 76207
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 Lansman Trail have any available units?
805 Lansman Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 805 Lansman Trail have?
Some of 805 Lansman Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 805 Lansman Trail currently offering any rent specials?
805 Lansman Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Lansman Trail pet-friendly?
No, 805 Lansman Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 805 Lansman Trail offer parking?
Yes, 805 Lansman Trail offers parking.
Does 805 Lansman Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Lansman Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Lansman Trail have a pool?
No, 805 Lansman Trail does not have a pool.
Does 805 Lansman Trail have accessible units?
No, 805 Lansman Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Lansman Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Lansman Trail has units with dishwashers.
