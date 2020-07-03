All apartments in Denton
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:47 AM

804 N Locust St, Apt C2

804 N Locust St · No Longer Available
Location

804 N Locust St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available Now!
No Pets. No Smoking.
We pay Trash. You pay Water, Electric, and Gas.
Private patio not pictured.

Rent: $800
Security Deposit: $400
App Fees: $45 per person over 18

N. Andrew Killian
Real Estate Broker
www.killianpropertymanagement.com
killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com
(940) 566 5717
Locust Center is a small complex centrally located and within walking distance to historic Downtown Square and locally owned restaurants and cafes.
- Easy Access
- Resident Parking
- Minutes from HWY 380 Shopping Corridor
- Central Air and Heat
- Bathroom equipped with Shower in Tub
- Onsite Laundry Room
- No Pets
- No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 have any available units?
804 N Locust St, Apt C2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 have?
Some of 804 N Locust St, Apt C2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 currently offering any rent specials?
804 N Locust St, Apt C2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 pet-friendly?
No, 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 offer parking?
Yes, 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 offers parking.
Does 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 have a pool?
No, 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 does not have a pool.
Does 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 have accessible units?
No, 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 does not have accessible units.
Does 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 N Locust St, Apt C2 does not have units with dishwashers.

