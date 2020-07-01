All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 804 N Locust St, Apt C1.
804 N Locust St, Apt C1
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:27 AM

804 N Locust St, Apt C1

804 North Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

804 North Locust Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Available Now!
No Pets. No Smoking.
We pay Trash. You pay Water, Electric, and Gas.

Rent: $875
Security Deposit: $400
App Fees: $45 per person over 18

N. Andrew Killian
Real Estate Broker
www.killianpropertymanagement.com
killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com
(940) 566 5717
Locust Center is a small complex centrally located and within walking distance to historic Downtown Square and locally owned restaurants and cafes.
- Easy Access
- Resident Parking
- Minutes from HWY 380 Shopping Corridor
- Central Air and Heat
- Bathroom equipped with Shower in Tub
- Onsite Laundry Room
- No Pets
- No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

