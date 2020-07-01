804 N Locust St, Apt C1

Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available Now!

No Pets. No Smoking.

We pay Trash. You pay Water, Electric, and Gas.



Rent: $875

Security Deposit: $400

App Fees: $45 per person over 18



N. Andrew Killian

Real Estate Broker

www.killianpropertymanagement.com

killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com

(940) 566 5717

Locust Center is a small complex centrally located and within walking distance to historic Downtown Square and locally owned restaurants and cafes.

- Easy Access

- Resident Parking

- Minutes from HWY 380 Shopping Corridor

- Central Air and Heat

- Bathroom equipped with Shower in Tub

- Onsite Laundry Room

- No Pets

- No Smoking