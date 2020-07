Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Great 2 bedroom 1 bath unit! Convenient location across the street from a city park, with easy access to either university or to get around town. Hardwood flooring throughout the home with large bedrooms with lots of closet storage. Full kitchen with dishwasher and washer dryer hookups in the utility space. Parking available behind the house and plenty of open yard space. Close to Rayzor Ranch for all your shopping and food needs!



