Denton, TX
800 Audra Ln
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
800 Audra Ln
800 Audra Lane
No Longer Available
Location
800 Audra Lane, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 800 Audra Ln have any available units?
800 Audra Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 800 Audra Ln currently offering any rent specials?
800 Audra Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Audra Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Audra Ln is pet friendly.
Does 800 Audra Ln offer parking?
No, 800 Audra Ln does not offer parking.
Does 800 Audra Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Audra Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Audra Ln have a pool?
No, 800 Audra Ln does not have a pool.
Does 800 Audra Ln have accessible units?
No, 800 Audra Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Audra Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Audra Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Audra Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Audra Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
