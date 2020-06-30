7908 Swan Park Drive

Awesome House For Rent!!!!!! Awesome location!!!!! 3 Bed 2 bath, 2 living areas 2 car garage, large fenced back yard. Open concept, fill out lease application and pay application fee on line at: cannonrealty.net
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
