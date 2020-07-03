Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
7721 Shoal Bend
Last updated April 23 2019 at 5:48 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7721 Shoal Bend
7721 Shoal Bnd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7721 Shoal Bnd, Denton, TX 76210
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPGRADES AND UPDATES GALORE!!! NEW STOVE RECENTLY INSTALLED AND NEW MICROWAVE BY APRIL 10; GORGEOUS MOVE-IN READY HOME; RECENTLY PAINTED; THREE LIVING AREAS; HUGE BACKYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7721 Shoal Bend have any available units?
7721 Shoal Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7721 Shoal Bend have?
Some of 7721 Shoal Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7721 Shoal Bend currently offering any rent specials?
7721 Shoal Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7721 Shoal Bend pet-friendly?
No, 7721 Shoal Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 7721 Shoal Bend offer parking?
Yes, 7721 Shoal Bend offers parking.
Does 7721 Shoal Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7721 Shoal Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7721 Shoal Bend have a pool?
No, 7721 Shoal Bend does not have a pool.
Does 7721 Shoal Bend have accessible units?
No, 7721 Shoal Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 7721 Shoal Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7721 Shoal Bend has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
