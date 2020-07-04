Rent Calculator
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7720 Shoal Bend
7720 Shoal Bend
·
No Longer Available
Location
7720 Shoal Bend, Denton, TX 76210
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7720 Shoal Bend have any available units?
7720 Shoal Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7720 Shoal Bend have?
Some of 7720 Shoal Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7720 Shoal Bend currently offering any rent specials?
7720 Shoal Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 Shoal Bend pet-friendly?
No, 7720 Shoal Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 7720 Shoal Bend offer parking?
Yes, 7720 Shoal Bend offers parking.
Does 7720 Shoal Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 Shoal Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 Shoal Bend have a pool?
No, 7720 Shoal Bend does not have a pool.
Does 7720 Shoal Bend have accessible units?
No, 7720 Shoal Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 Shoal Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7720 Shoal Bend has units with dishwashers.
