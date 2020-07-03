All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 26 2019 at 9:40 AM

742 W. Collins St.

742 W Collins St · No Longer Available
Location

742 W Collins St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4946317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 W. Collins St. have any available units?
742 W. Collins St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 742 W. Collins St. currently offering any rent specials?
742 W. Collins St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 W. Collins St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 W. Collins St. is pet friendly.
Does 742 W. Collins St. offer parking?
No, 742 W. Collins St. does not offer parking.
Does 742 W. Collins St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 W. Collins St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 W. Collins St. have a pool?
No, 742 W. Collins St. does not have a pool.
Does 742 W. Collins St. have accessible units?
No, 742 W. Collins St. does not have accessible units.
Does 742 W. Collins St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 W. Collins St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 742 W. Collins St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 W. Collins St. does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

