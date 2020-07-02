734 W Collins Street

Amenities

Walk to UNT 2 story very spacious Townhouse. Onsite parking. Beautiful over $23K renovated: Brand new AC install 7-18, new water heater, Stackable washer dryer, wood floors throughout! Granite countertops Travertine Stone designer backsplash new cabinets fully equipped kitchen featuring refrigerator, microwave, oven cooktop, dishwasher, upgrade Tile floor in full bath, new wood blinds, ceiling fans. Neutral color fresh painted. Lots of closet space. 2 bed 1 full bath upstairs. Half-bath &living downstairs. Nice quiet neighborhood. Private patio fenced backyard. Convenient location in Mesquite Ridge Complex, only blocks from UNT campus & an onsite bus stop. HOA maintains front yard, common areas Community Pool.