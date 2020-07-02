All apartments in Denton
734 W Collins Street
734 W Collins Street

734 West Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

734 West Collins Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Walk to UNT 2 story very spacious Townhouse. Onsite parking. Beautiful over $23K renovated: Brand new AC install 7-18, new water heater, Stackable washer dryer, wood floors throughout! Granite countertops Travertine Stone designer backsplash new cabinets fully equipped kitchen featuring refrigerator, microwave, oven cooktop, dishwasher, upgrade Tile floor in full bath, new wood blinds, ceiling fans. Neutral color fresh painted. Lots of closet space. 2 bed 1 full bath upstairs. Half-bath &living downstairs. Nice quiet neighborhood. Private patio fenced backyard. Convenient location in Mesquite Ridge Complex, only blocks from UNT campus & an onsite bus stop. HOA maintains front yard, common areas Community Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 W Collins Street have any available units?
734 W Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 W Collins Street have?
Some of 734 W Collins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 W Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
734 W Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 W Collins Street pet-friendly?
No, 734 W Collins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 734 W Collins Street offer parking?
Yes, 734 W Collins Street offers parking.
Does 734 W Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 W Collins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 W Collins Street have a pool?
Yes, 734 W Collins Street has a pool.
Does 734 W Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 734 W Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 734 W Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 734 W Collins Street has units with dishwashers.

