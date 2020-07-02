719 Greenwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeously renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located minutes from 380, 288, Downtown Denton Square & TWU. Tons of natural & built in lighting & a new floor plan flows through this home boasting fresh landscaping, paint, flooring, roof, deck, master suit, bathrooms, 4th bedroom or office, oversized garage, sparkling white kitchen, granite countertops, subway backsplash, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave, island, 2-inch blinds, ceiling fans, double pane windows + a luscious green backyard. This home is MOVE IN READY! Schedule your showing today!