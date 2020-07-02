All apartments in Denton
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:13 PM

719 Greenwood Drive

719 Greenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

719 Greenwood Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeously renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located minutes from 380, 288, Downtown Denton Square & TWU. Tons of natural & built in lighting & a new floor plan flows through this home boasting fresh landscaping, paint, flooring, roof, deck, master suit, bathrooms, 4th bedroom or office, oversized garage, sparkling white kitchen, granite countertops, subway backsplash, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave, island, 2-inch blinds, ceiling fans, double pane windows + a luscious green backyard. This home is MOVE IN READY! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Greenwood Drive have any available units?
719 Greenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 Greenwood Drive have?
Some of 719 Greenwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Greenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
719 Greenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Greenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 719 Greenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 719 Greenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 719 Greenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 719 Greenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Greenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Greenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 719 Greenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 719 Greenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 719 Greenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Greenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Greenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

