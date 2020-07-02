716 W Mulberry St, # 21

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available July 15th!

No Pets. No Smoking.

We pay Water.



As a courtesy to our current residents, we do not show occupied units. This unit will be ready to show and move into on July 15th.



N. Andrew Killian

Real Estate Broker

www.killianpropertymanagement.com

killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com

(940) 566 5717

716 W Mulberry St is an updated condominium that has been turned into a two bedroom, studio apartment. The kitchen and living area have recently been updated and the unit features assigned parking.



716 W Mulberry St offers a convenient location, blocks away from Denton's Historic Square and UNT campus. Denton is a quickly growing town, individual school zones are subject to change. Please call Denton ISD's Transportation Department at 940-369-0300 for districting information.



Please check the Photo tab for Video and photos of the property if available. We request that before beginning an online application, you contact us and schedule an appointment for a walkthrough of the property.