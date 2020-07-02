All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:19 PM

716 W Mulberry St, # 21

716 W Mulberry St · No Longer Available
Location

716 W Mulberry St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available July 15th!
No Pets. No Smoking.
We pay Water.

As a courtesy to our current residents, we do not show occupied units. This unit will be ready to show and move into on July 15th.

N. Andrew Killian
Real Estate Broker
www.killianpropertymanagement.com
killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com
(940) 566 5717
716 W Mulberry St is an updated condominium that has been turned into a two bedroom, studio apartment. The kitchen and living area have recently been updated and the unit features assigned parking.

716 W Mulberry St offers a convenient location, blocks away from Denton's Historic Square and UNT campus. Denton is a quickly growing town, individual school zones are subject to change. Please call Denton ISD's Transportation Department at 940-369-0300 for districting information.

Please check the Photo tab for Video and photos of the property if available. We request that before beginning an online application, you contact us and schedule an appointment for a walkthrough of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 have any available units?
716 W Mulberry St, # 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 have?
Some of 716 W Mulberry St, # 21's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 currently offering any rent specials?
716 W Mulberry St, # 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 pet-friendly?
No, 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 offer parking?
Yes, 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 offers parking.
Does 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 have a pool?
No, 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 does not have a pool.
Does 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 have accessible units?
No, 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 W Mulberry St, # 21 has units with dishwashers.

