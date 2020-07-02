Rent Calculator
716 Chisholm Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
716 Chisholm Trail
716 Chisholm Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
716 Chisholm Trail, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Call office ask for Wynnde 940-384-7378. Available now. Rent $1300 per month. Security deposit $1000. Pets considered on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 Chisholm Trail have any available units?
716 Chisholm Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 716 Chisholm Trail have?
Some of 716 Chisholm Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 716 Chisholm Trail currently offering any rent specials?
716 Chisholm Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Chisholm Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Chisholm Trail is pet friendly.
Does 716 Chisholm Trail offer parking?
Yes, 716 Chisholm Trail offers parking.
Does 716 Chisholm Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Chisholm Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Chisholm Trail have a pool?
No, 716 Chisholm Trail does not have a pool.
Does 716 Chisholm Trail have accessible units?
No, 716 Chisholm Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Chisholm Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Chisholm Trail has units with dishwashers.
