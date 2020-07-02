Fully remodeled bungalow-style home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths! Tile in common areas, updated kitchen, large backyard with storage buildings and large trees. Also has washer and dryer connections. Beautiful covered deck out front.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 714 N Ruddell Street have any available units?
714 N Ruddell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 N Ruddell Street have?
Some of 714 N Ruddell Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 N Ruddell Street currently offering any rent specials?
714 N Ruddell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.