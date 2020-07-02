All apartments in Denton
714 N Ruddell Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:11 AM

714 N Ruddell Street

714 North Ruddell Street · No Longer Available
Location

714 North Ruddell Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled bungalow-style home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths! Tile in common areas, updated kitchen, large backyard with storage buildings and large trees. Also has washer and dryer connections. Beautiful covered deck out front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 N Ruddell Street have any available units?
714 N Ruddell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 N Ruddell Street have?
Some of 714 N Ruddell Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 N Ruddell Street currently offering any rent specials?
714 N Ruddell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 N Ruddell Street pet-friendly?
No, 714 N Ruddell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 714 N Ruddell Street offer parking?
Yes, 714 N Ruddell Street offers parking.
Does 714 N Ruddell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 N Ruddell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 N Ruddell Street have a pool?
No, 714 N Ruddell Street does not have a pool.
Does 714 N Ruddell Street have accessible units?
No, 714 N Ruddell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 714 N Ruddell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 N Ruddell Street has units with dishwashers.

