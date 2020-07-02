Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
712 Myrtle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
712 Myrtle
712 Myrtle St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
712 Myrtle St, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for Lease - 2 bedroom house available for immediate move in
(RLNE5665769)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 712 Myrtle have any available units?
712 Myrtle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 712 Myrtle currently offering any rent specials?
712 Myrtle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Myrtle pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Myrtle is pet friendly.
Does 712 Myrtle offer parking?
No, 712 Myrtle does not offer parking.
Does 712 Myrtle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Myrtle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Myrtle have a pool?
No, 712 Myrtle does not have a pool.
Does 712 Myrtle have accessible units?
No, 712 Myrtle does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Myrtle have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Myrtle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Myrtle have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Myrtle does not have units with air conditioning.
