All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 712 Myrtle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
712 Myrtle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

712 Myrtle

712 Myrtle St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

712 Myrtle St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for Lease - 2 bedroom house available for immediate move in

(RLNE5665769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Myrtle have any available units?
712 Myrtle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 712 Myrtle currently offering any rent specials?
712 Myrtle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Myrtle pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Myrtle is pet friendly.
Does 712 Myrtle offer parking?
No, 712 Myrtle does not offer parking.
Does 712 Myrtle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Myrtle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Myrtle have a pool?
No, 712 Myrtle does not have a pool.
Does 712 Myrtle have accessible units?
No, 712 Myrtle does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Myrtle have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Myrtle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Myrtle have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Myrtle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas