Available 07/01/19 Located within walking distance to Quakertown Park and TWU, 709 N. Bradshaw is the perfect property for those with an active lifestyle! Call our office today to schedule an appointment for a showing!
(RLNE2274013)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 N Bradshaw St have any available units?
709 N Bradshaw St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 709 N Bradshaw St currently offering any rent specials?
709 N Bradshaw St is not currently offering any rent specials.