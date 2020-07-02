All apartments in Denton
Find more places like
709 Allise Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
709 Allise Circle
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:00 PM

709 Allise Circle

709 Allise Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

709 Allise Circle, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 709 Allise Circle have any available units?
709 Allise Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 709 Allise Circle currently offering any rent specials?
709 Allise Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Allise Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Allise Circle is pet friendly.
Does 709 Allise Circle offer parking?
No, 709 Allise Circle does not offer parking.
Does 709 Allise Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Allise Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Allise Circle have a pool?
No, 709 Allise Circle does not have a pool.
Does 709 Allise Circle have accessible units?
No, 709 Allise Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Allise Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Allise Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Allise Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Allise Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 BedroomsDenton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly ApartmentsDenton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's UniversityAmberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas