Home
/
Denton, TX
/
706 Wolftrap Dr
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
706 Wolftrap Dr
706 Wolftrap Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
706 Wolftrap Dr, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Central heat and air, fireplace, washer and dryer connections, garage, fridge/dishwasher included, near TWU.
(RLNE2521210)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 706 Wolftrap Dr have any available units?
706 Wolftrap Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 706 Wolftrap Dr have?
Some of 706 Wolftrap Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 706 Wolftrap Dr currently offering any rent specials?
706 Wolftrap Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Wolftrap Dr pet-friendly?
No, 706 Wolftrap Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 706 Wolftrap Dr offer parking?
Yes, 706 Wolftrap Dr offers parking.
Does 706 Wolftrap Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 Wolftrap Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Wolftrap Dr have a pool?
No, 706 Wolftrap Dr does not have a pool.
Does 706 Wolftrap Dr have accessible units?
No, 706 Wolftrap Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Wolftrap Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Wolftrap Dr has units with dishwashers.
