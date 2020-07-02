All apartments in Denton
706 Roberts

706 Roberts St · No Longer Available
Location

706 Roberts St, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5079779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Roberts have any available units?
706 Roberts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 706 Roberts currently offering any rent specials?
706 Roberts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Roberts pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Roberts is pet friendly.
Does 706 Roberts offer parking?
No, 706 Roberts does not offer parking.
Does 706 Roberts have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Roberts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Roberts have a pool?
No, 706 Roberts does not have a pool.
Does 706 Roberts have accessible units?
No, 706 Roberts does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Roberts have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Roberts does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Roberts have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Roberts does not have units with air conditioning.

